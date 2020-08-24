Nora Quoirin went missing from the resort where she was staying with her London-based family last year. Photo: AFP
Inquest into death of teenager Nora Quoirin opens in Malaysia after pressure from family
- Her body was found naked in the jungle after she disappeared but authorities ruled that the case ‘required no further action’
- An autopsy found she probably starved and died of internal bleeding after spending about a week in the dense rainforest
Topic | Malaysia
