Nora Quoirin went missing from the resort where she was staying with her London-based family last year. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Inquest into death of teenager Nora Quoirin opens in Malaysia after pressure from family

  • Her body was found naked in the jungle after she disappeared but authorities ruled that the case ‘required no further action’
  • An autopsy found she probably starved and died of internal bleeding after spending about a week in the dense rainforest
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:08pm, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nora Quoirin went missing from the resort where she was staying with her London-based family last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE