Philippine demonstrators protest against China’s activities in disputed parts of the South China Sea. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Philippine defence secretary says Beijing’s ‘historical rights don’t exist’

  • Delfin Lorenzana’s remarks follow the Philippine government’s official protest over Beijing’s confiscation of fishing equipment near the disputed Scarborough Shoal
  • China claims most of the sea, often invoking its so-called nine-dash line to justify its alleged historic rights to the key waterway
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:36pm, 24 Aug, 2020

