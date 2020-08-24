A woman walks alone at dusk in Singapore. Activists say sexual violence and harassment is not taken seriously enough in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore activists claim students at top universities get off lightly in cases of violence against women
- National University of Singapore (NUS) student Yin Zi Qin was jailed for just 12 days in July after trying to strangle his ex-girlfriend
- The Aim for Zero campaign and women’s rights group Aware believe the academic potential of male perpetrators is prioritised over victims of sex crimes
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
A woman walks alone at dusk in Singapore. Activists say sexual violence and harassment is not taken seriously enough in the country. Photo: EPA-EFE