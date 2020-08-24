Soldiers at the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, southern Philippines on Monday. The attacks have been blamed on Islamic militants. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Twin bombs in Philippines kill at least 14, blamed on Islamic State-linked rebels

  • A bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded an hour before a female suicide bomber blew herself up, in the country’s deadliest attacks this year
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the military blamed an Abu Sayyaf militant commander, Mundi Sawadjaan
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press
Updated: 7:45pm, 24 Aug, 2020

