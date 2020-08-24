The popular video sharping app TikTok is being sued by a tech company in Vietnam over licences for the music on its videos. Photo: EPA-EFE
TikTok being sued by Vietnamese tech firm for US$9.5 million over copyright infringement
- Vietnam’s VNG accuses the Chinese-owned company of using audio tracks in its videos without adequate licences or the company’s consent
- This comes as TikTok and parent Bytedance file lawsuits against US President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting transactions with the app
Topic | Vietnam
The popular video sharping app TikTok is being sued by a tech company in Vietnam over licences for the music on its videos. Photo: EPA-EFE