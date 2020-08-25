A pro-democracy protester during a rally outside the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority headquarters. Photo: AFP
Thailand protests: Facebook blocks group with 1 million members for discussing monarchy

  • Thailand has strict lèse-majesté laws that forbid defaming the king, and the Thai government has threatened Facebook with legal action
  • The company has said that when it receives complaints of posts violating local laws, it may restrict the availability of the content in the country
Reuters
Updated: 11:36am, 25 Aug, 2020

