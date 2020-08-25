Police and military talk at the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province. The country’s army chief believes reimposing martial law in Sulu could help isolate and track down the Abu Sayyaf network. Photo: AP
Philippine army chief may seek return to martial law after deadly suicide attacks
- Twin suicide blasts in the southern Philippines on Monday killed at least 14 people and injured 75. Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf was blamed
- Army chief Cirilito Sobejana said reimposing martial law may be required. It was lifted last year in the Mindanao region, which includes Sulu
Topic | The Philippines
Police and military talk at the site of an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province. The country’s army chief believes reimposing martial law in Sulu could help isolate and track down the Abu Sayyaf network. Photo: AP