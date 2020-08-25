Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, is seen in London in 2017. A Thai court has issued a new arrest warrant for him, a month after prosecutors dropped the case. Photo: AP
Thai Red Bull heir faces new arrest warrant over 2012 hit-and-run case
- Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the founder of the Red Bull energy drink, was accused of crashing his Ferrari into a policeman and then fleeing
- Charges were dropped last month, prompting widespread criticism. A new charge of drug use has been added to the charge of reckless driving
Topic | Thailand
Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, is seen in London in 2017. A Thai court has issued a new arrest warrant for him, a month after prosecutors dropped the case. Photo: AP