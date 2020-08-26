Pavin Chachavalpongpun, administrator of the Facebook group ‘Royalist Marketplace’, is shown delivering a pre-recorded message on-screen before a crowd at an anti-government rally. Photo: AP Photo
After block, new Facebook group criticising Thai king gains 500,000 members
- New group formed after the million-member ‘Royalist Marketplace’ group was blocked late on Monday
- Facebook is considering taking legal action against the Thai government
Topic | Thailand
