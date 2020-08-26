A photo of Bellagraph Nova Group executive Evangeline Shen (left) speaking with former US president Barack Obama during a charity event in Singapore in 2019 was altered to include group co-founder Terence Loh (right) and the company logo. Photo: Reuters
Ex-US ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bid and doctored Obama pics
- Kirk Wagar resigned from Axington, controlled by Terence Loh, Nelson Loh and Evangeline Shen, who are in talks to buy the Premier League soccer club
- Their Bellagraph Nova Group admitted to doctoring photos of former US president Barack Obama in marketing material
Topic | Singapore
