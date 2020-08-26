Nguyen Van Chien shows off his five-metre-long hair, which he has not cut since he left school in the third grade. He believes it was his calling to grow his hair. Photo: Reuters
‘If I cut my hair I will die’: Vietnamese man says five-metre locks a divine calling

  • Coronavirus lockdowns have seen many people grow their hair, but Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Chien, 92, has not cut his for nearly 80 years
  • He follows a near-obsolete faith known as “Dua”, the coconut religion, that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with
Updated: 8:45pm, 26 Aug, 2020

