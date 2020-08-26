Thailand's Minister of Digital Economy and Society Puttipong Punnakanta briefs the media about the country’s move to order Facebook to block a group, and plans to block more online content. Photo: Reuters
Thailand vows to restrict more ‘illegal’ content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, other sites
- Thailand has seen ongoing pro-democracy protests calling for reforms of the monarchy and Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government
- Facebook plans to fight an order to shut down a group with a million members as officials target 1,000 online posts under the Computer Crimes Act
