Uncertain job prospects, online commentary and stricter conditions risk making Singapore a less welcoming destination. Photo: Xinhua
As Singapore job market tightens, expats are feeling the squeeze

  • As the city state confronts its worst recession and the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has sought to promote local hiring
  • Some major firms have been forced to rethink their hiring plans and there has also been an increase in rhetoric hostile to foreigners, often on social media

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:32pm, 27 Aug, 2020

