Sitanun Satsaksit (L) holds a picture of her missing brother, next to Pranee Danwattananusorn, wife of missing activist Surachai Sae-Dan, during an event to commemorate the international day of victims of enforced disappearances. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

As protests continue in Thailand, families seek information about disappeared activists

  • One of the catalysts for the youth-led protests in Thailand was the disappearance of pro-democracy dissident Wanchalearm Satsaksit
  • Relatives want Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government to enforce a stalled draft law on criminalising torture and enforced disappearances

Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:13pm, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sitanun Satsaksit (L) holds a picture of her missing brother, next to Pranee Danwattananusorn, wife of missing activist Surachai Sae-Dan, during an event to commemorate the international day of victims of enforced disappearances. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE