Sitanun Satsaksit (L) holds a picture of her missing brother, next to Pranee Danwattananusorn, wife of missing activist Surachai Sae-Dan, during an event to commemorate the international day of victims of enforced disappearances. Photo: EPA-EFE
As protests continue in Thailand, families seek information about disappeared activists
- One of the catalysts for the youth-led protests in Thailand was the disappearance of pro-democracy dissident Wanchalearm Satsaksit
- Relatives want Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government to enforce a stalled draft law on criminalising torture and enforced disappearances
Thailand
