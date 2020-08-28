Indonesian TikTok star Sandy Saputra. Photo: Reuters
TikTok avoids political storms in booming Southeast Asia as US troubles mount

  • The app’s Chinese owner ByteDance polices content in accordance with local laws as it jostles with Facebook, Google for dominance in the region
  • With growth has come increased government scrutiny and influencers like Sandy Saputra say it would be so disappointing if TikTok was erased from Indonesia

Updated: 5:58pm, 28 Aug, 2020

