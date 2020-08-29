Male Wolbachia-aedes aegypti mosquitos are released in Singapore on August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Singapore fights worst dengue outbreak with lab-grown mosquitoes

  • Officials are using lab-bred male mosquitoes that carry a bacteria that prevents eggs from hatching, to lower the mosquito population
  • Singapore has seen 20 deaths from dengue, out of 26,000 cases this year. In comparison, 27 people have died of the coronavirus, out of some 56,000 infections

Reuters
Updated: 9:27am, 29 Aug, 2020

