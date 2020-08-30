A health care worker in protective gear collects a sample during a Covid-19 swab test in Jakarta. A mutation of the virus, which was identified in February, has been circulating in Europe and the Americas before arriving in Southeast Asia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia detects more infectious coronavirus mutation, as cases continue to rise
- The infectious but milder D614G mutation of the virus has been found in genome sequencing data. It has also been detected in Singapore and Malaysia
- Indonesia reported 2,858 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as epidemiological models suggest the country will have 500,000 cases by the end of the year
Topic | Indonesia
