A health care worker in protective gear collects a sample during a Covid-19 swab test in Jakarta. A mutation of the virus, which was identified in February, has been circulating in Europe and the Americas before arriving in Southeast Asia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia detects more infectious coronavirus mutation, as cases continue to rise

  • The infectious but milder D614G mutation of the virus has been found in genome sequencing data. It has also been detected in Singapore and Malaysia
  • Indonesia reported 2,858 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as epidemiological models suggest the country will have 500,000 cases by the end of the year

Reuters
Updated: 9:08pm, 30 Aug, 2020

