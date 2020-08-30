Supporters of the Thai monarchy hold up images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a rally in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AP
Royalists gather in Thailand to defend monarchy, as anti-government protests continue

  • The ‘Thai Pakdee’ group waved national flags and clutched portraits of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, amid calls to reform the institution
  • Thailand has seen over a month of pro-democracy protests calling for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Associated Press
Updated: 11:08pm, 30 Aug, 2020

