Container and cargo ships pass through the Strait of Malacca, the main shipping channel between the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean and one of the most important shipping lanes in the world. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Thailand looks to cut Malacca Strait shipping time by land link between Indian, Pacific Oceans
- The highway and rail passageway connecting the two oceans would bypass the congested Strait of Malacca off Malaysia and Singapore
- Thailand says the 100km ‘land bridge’ between two seaports would replace previous plans for a canal, and would cut shipping time by over two days
