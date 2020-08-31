ABS-CBN employees watch a newscast during their last day of work at the regional studio in Baguio, north of Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ ABS-CBN closes regional stations that served remote communities for decades
- The closure of 53 regional TV and radio stations will deprive millions of Filipinos of their main source of local news and entertainment
- Hundreds of journalists lost their jobs as the broadcaster cut its operations after ad revenues were ravaged by the loss of its free-to-air licence
Topic | The Philippines
