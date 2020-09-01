The murders of Chia Ngim Fong, 79, and his wife Chin Sek Fah, 78, occurred in Singapore in 2017. Photo: EPA
Maid who murdered elderly Singapore employers imprisoned for 20 years in Indonesia
- Khasanah had been working for Chia Ngim Fong and Chin Sek Fah for less than a month when they were beaten to death in their Bedok Reservoir home
- She fled by ferry back to Indonesia, a coroner’s inquiry heard, but was arrested and given a life sentence that was reduced on appeal
Topic | Singapore
