Xi Jinping and Joko Widodo, the presidents of China and Indonesia, during a 2016 meeting in Hangzhou. Photo: AP
Widodo, Xi look to strengthen China-Indonesia ties in trade and tackling coronavirus

  • The presidents discussed the co-production of a Covid-19 vaccine as well as economic cooperation as they marked 70 years of bilateral relations
  • Widodo says he hopes for a stronger relationship with Beijing, with Xi stressing that Jakarta is a ‘friendly neighbour’ and important partner

Topic |   Indonesia
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 8:06pm, 1 Sep, 2020

