Duch had an obsessive eye for detail and kept his school-turned-jail meticulously organised. Photo: AFP
Khmer Rouge prison commander Comrade Duch dies aged 77
- Duch was the first member of the Cambodian Khmer Rouge leadership to face trial for his role within a regime blamed for at least 1.7 million deaths
- In 2010, a UN tribunal found him guilty of mass murder, torture and crimes against humanity at Tuol Sleng prison
