Predee Daochai at a photo session to welcome new cabinet ministers last month. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s Finance Minister Predee Daochai quits after less than one month in the job

  • Predee reportedly left the position due to health issues stemming from a stroke he suffered a few years ago
  • The economy is on track for its worst contraction on record, with the Finance Ministry predicting an 8.5 per cent decline this year

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:16pm, 2 Sep, 2020

