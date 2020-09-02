The scene of the crash at Singapore’s Lucky Plaza shopping centre. Photo: FacebookThe scene of the crash at Singapore’s Lucky Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Facebook
The scene of the crash at Singapore’s Lucky Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore Lucky Plaza crash: driver charged over accident that left two Filipino helpers dead

  • Chong Kim Hoe, a Singapore permanent resident from Malaysia, was charged with dangerous driving after he collided with six women last December
  • The accident led to an outpouring of grief among the domestic helper community in Singapore

Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Updated: 3:10pm, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The scene of the crash at Singapore’s Lucky Plaza shopping centre. Photo: FacebookThe scene of the crash at Singapore’s Lucky Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Facebook
The scene of the crash at Singapore’s Lucky Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE