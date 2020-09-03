US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino. Photo: AP
US Marine convicted of killing transgender Filipino in 2014 earns early release from prison
- Jennifer Laude was found dead, her head slumped in a toilet bowl in a motel room where she and Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton had checked in
- Philippine presidential spokesman criticised the early release, saying it showed ‘Americans continue to have the status of conquering colonials’
Topic | The Philippines
US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino. Photo: AP