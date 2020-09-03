Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an interview in Petaling Jaya on Thursday. Photo: ReutersMalaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an interview in Petaling Jaya on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an interview in Petaling Jaya on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Syed Saddiq’s new youth party looks to ‘unshackle’ Malaysia from old politics

  • The 27-year-old’s party would seek equal representation for women and young people in parliament and do away with political patronage
  • He said he was inspired by Thailand’s Future Forward Party and French President Emmanuel Macron’s youth-oriented En Marche

Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:24pm, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an interview in Petaling Jaya on Thursday. Photo: ReutersMalaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an interview in Petaling Jaya on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an interview in Petaling Jaya on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE