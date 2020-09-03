Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an interview in Petaling Jaya on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Syed Saddiq’s new youth party looks to ‘unshackle’ Malaysia from old politics
- The 27-year-old’s party would seek equal representation for women and young people in parliament and do away with political patronage
- He said he was inspired by Thailand’s Future Forward Party and French President Emmanuel Macron’s youth-oriented En Marche
