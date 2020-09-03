Pro-democracy activist and human rights lawyer Arnon Nampha, centre, speaks as he arrives at a courthouse in Bangkok on Thursday. Photo: AP
Thailand to jail persistent activists Arnon Nampa and Panupong Jadnok over bail terms breach, lawyer says
- Both men are key figures in Thailand’s growing protest movement and are among those calling for reform of the country’s revered, protected monarchy
- They were granted bail last month for charges including sedition arising from a July rally, but were found to have breached the conditions of their release
Topic | Thailand
