A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul. Photo: AP
Rich Asians are hanging onto investment funds until coronavirus pandemic ends, DBS expert says

  • Clients have increased cash holdings to about 40 per cent of their portfolios in recent months, up from about 30 per cent before the pandemic, Joseph Poon said
  • ‘Ultra-high-net-worth clients believe there will be a good opportunity in the marketplace once the pandemic impacts have flown through the economy,’ he said

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:26pm, 4 Sep, 2020

