Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: APFormer Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: AP
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir eyes new role as power broker in country’s politics

  • The 95-year-old two-time prime minister said his newly formed Pejuang party could hold the balance of power in Malaysia’s next general elections
  • But he forecast that his successor, Muhyiddin Yassin, is likely to hold on until 2023 rather than seek snap polls, given the relative weakness of Bersatu

Topic |   Malaysia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:27pm, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: APFormer Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: AP
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE