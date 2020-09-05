A farmer works in a paddy field under power lines in Laos’ Khammouane province in this 2013 file photo. Photo: Reuters
Chinese firm ‘to take majority control’ of Laos’ electric grid amid belt and road-linked debt default fears
- China is Laos’s biggest creditor, and the deal will bind the landlocked, mountainous country of 7 million people closer to its giant neighbour
- Laos has spent heavily on China-financed hydroelectric schemes and a new Chinese high speed railway – sparking warnings of a potential debt default
