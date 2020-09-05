Buildings in the financial district of Singapore on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Singapore government to pay part of new local hires’ wages under Covid-19 stimulus jobs’ growth scheme
- Local employment has been in focus recently, with Singapore making moves to support domestic talent and curb the amount of foreign employees
- The city state’s unemployment rate rose to 2.9 per cent in the second quarter, the highest since a decade ago during the global financial crisis
