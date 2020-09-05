Buildings in the financial district of Singapore on Thursday. Photo: EPABuildings in the financial district of Singapore on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Buildings in the financial district of Singapore on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore government to pay part of new local hires’ wages under Covid-19 stimulus jobs’ growth scheme

  • Local employment has been in focus recently, with Singapore making moves to support domestic talent and curb the amount of foreign employees
  • The city state’s unemployment rate rose to 2.9 per cent in the second quarter, the highest since a decade ago during the global financial crisis

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:58pm, 5 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Buildings in the financial district of Singapore on Thursday. Photo: EPABuildings in the financial district of Singapore on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Buildings in the financial district of Singapore on Thursday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE