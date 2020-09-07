Singapore authorities will assess if further actions are needed after a judge acquitted Parti Liyani. Photo: Twitter
Singapore to study judge’s findings after acquittal of Indonesian domestic worker
- Foreign domestic worker Parti Liyani was acquitted after being found guilty of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his family
- The Attorney General’s Chambers, Ministry of Manpower and police all said they would study the judgment and see if any further actions should be taken
Topic | Singapore
Singapore authorities will assess if further actions are needed after a judge acquitted Parti Liyani. Photo: Twitter