US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton is escorted to his detention cell upon arrival at Camp Aguinaldo. Photo: AP
Duterte pardons US Marine who killed Filipino transgender woman in 2014
- Jennifer Laude was found dead, her head slumped in a toilet bowl in a motel room, where witnesses said she and Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton had checked in
- In December 2015, a judge convicted Pemberton of homicide, not the more serious charge of murder that prosecutors sought
Topic | The Philippines
US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton is escorted to his detention cell upon arrival at Camp Aguinaldo. Photo: AP