Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi gestures while wearing a face shield, mask and gloves during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the first day of election campaigning at the National League for Democracy party's temporary headquarters in Naypyidaw. Photo: AP
Myanmar’s election campaign starts, with Aung San Suu Kyi urging landslide victory
- The National League for Democracy (NLD) swept to power in 2015 but the military controls three key ministries and 25 per cent of parliamentary seats
- Surging coronavirus cases and the disenfranchisement of refugees and Rohingya Muslims raise doubts about the election’s credibility
Topic | Myanmar
