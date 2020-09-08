Singapore's minister Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam has said there must be a fair process as authorities investigate the case of Parti Liyani. Photo: AFP
Singapore probe into case of acquitted domestic worker no ‘witch hunt’: Shanmugam
- Singapore’s law and home affairs minister said authorities want to restore public trust after Parti Liyani was acquitted of stealing from Liew Mun Leong
- Meanwhile, a fundraiser for Parti raised US$20,000 in less than a day and will help her set up a food business in her native Indonesia
Topic | Singapore
