Governments are fearful of striking the wrong balance between public health and economic help. Photo: EPA
Thailand’s plan to reopen Phuket to foreign visitors delayed by new local coronavirus transmission
- The Thai government has been trying to promote domestic tourism with a campaign to foot 40 per cent of travellers’ hotel bills
- Local spending alone can’t compensate for a loss of foreigners, who contributed to two-thirds of tourism income before the pandemic
