Temasek Holdings is an investment company owned by the government of Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Temasek’s holdings in China surpass investment in home market of Singapore for first time
- Some of Temasek’s biggest holdings have been heavily affected by Covid-19, with the state investor bailing out and backing up capital raising for some of the country’s biggest entities
- Singapore Airlines, which is majority-owned by Temasek, last month said it had spent half of the S$8.8 billion it raised through share sales in two months
Topic | Temasek Holdings
Temasek Holdings is an investment company owned by the government of Singapore. Photo: Reuters