Malaysia’s palm oil producers recruit prisoners, ex-drug addicts to solve coronavirus-driven labour shortage
- Travel and movement restrictions have left Malaysia grappling with a shortage of 37,000 workers, nearly 10 per cent of the total workforce
- Migrants from Indonesia and Bangladesh make up nearly 85 per cent of workers in an industry locals typically shun as dirty, dangerous and difficult
Workers inspect palm oil fruits at a factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, in this 2014 file photo. Photo: AFP