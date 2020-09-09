Liew Mun Leong, chairman of Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, has been criticised on social media after his family accused a former domestic worker of theft, only for her conviction to be overturned. Photo: HandoutLiew Mun Leong, chairman of Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, has been criticised on social media after his family accused a former domestic worker of theft, only for her conviction to be overturned. Photo: Handout
Liew Mun Leong, chairman of Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, has been criticised on social media after his family accused a former domestic worker of theft, only for her conviction to be overturned. Photo: Handout
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Domestic worker case in Singapore thrusts issue of illegal deployment into spotlight

  • Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower said about 155 employers a year send their helpers to work at other premises, as in the case of Liew Mun Leong’s family
  • Meanwhile, Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara has defended the Changi Airport Group chairman, saying he has contributed to Singapore

Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Updated: 1:57pm, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Liew Mun Leong, chairman of Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, has been criticised on social media after his family accused a former domestic worker of theft, only for her conviction to be overturned. Photo: HandoutLiew Mun Leong, chairman of Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, has been criticised on social media after his family accused a former domestic worker of theft, only for her conviction to be overturned. Photo: Handout
Liew Mun Leong, chairman of Singapore’s Changi Airport Group, has been criticised on social media after his family accused a former domestic worker of theft, only for her conviction to be overturned. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE