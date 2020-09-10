The images of historian Somsak Jeamteerasakul and former diplomat Pavin Chachavalpongpun are projected onto a giant screen during a protest at Thammasat University in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand protests: exiled critics inspire youngsters to openly take on King Maha Vajiralongkorn
- Protesters say ex-diplomat Pavin and historian Somsak’s social media posts have helped to loosen the taboo on questioning the monarchy
- Since July 18, a growing number of mostly young demonstrators have gathered on Bangkok’s streets, calling for palace reform
Topic | Thailand
The images of historian Somsak Jeamteerasakul and former diplomat Pavin Chachavalpongpun are projected onto a giant screen during a protest at Thammasat University in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters