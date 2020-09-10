Myanmar military officers at a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of independence day in January. Photo: APMyanmar military officers at a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of independence day in January. Photo: AP
Japan, South Korean firms among businesses supporting Myanmar military abuses, Amnesty says

  • The rights group urged the companies that partner with Myanmar’s MEHL to cut ties that may be helping to finance atrocities against the Rohingya
  • Pan-Pacific South Korea, which runs garment factories, said that it intends to end its relationship with the military-backed conglomerate

Associated Press
Updated: 5:06pm, 10 Sep, 2020

