Singapore Airlines raised S$11 billion of equity and debt to shore up its liquidity. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines plans to cut 4,300 jobs due to impact of coronavirus pandemic
- The airline has no domestic network and is wholly dependent on international demand at a time when many borders remain effectively closed
- It said to remain viable in an uncertain landscape it would operate a smaller fleet and reduced network in coming years
Topic | Coronavirus Singapore
