Nhel Thearina poses for a photo at the police station after his arrest in Tbong Khmum, Cambodia on Tuesday. Photo: Tbong Khmum Police via APNhel Thearina poses for a photo at the police station after his arrest in Tbong Khmum, Cambodia on Tuesday. Photo: Tbong Khmum Police via AP
Nhel Thearina poses for a photo at the police station after his arrest in Tbong Khmum, Cambodia on Tuesday. Photo: Tbong Khmum Police via AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cambodian TikTok user arrested for disparaging Angkor Wat

  • Nhel Thearina drew widespread condemnation after saying in online video that famous site ‘does not belong to Cambodians’
  • The temples at Angkor, built between the 9th and 15th centuries, are Cambodia’s biggest tourist attraction, as well as a Unesco World Heritage Site

Topic |   TikTok
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nhel Thearina poses for a photo at the police station after his arrest in Tbong Khmum, Cambodia on Tuesday. Photo: Tbong Khmum Police via APNhel Thearina poses for a photo at the police station after his arrest in Tbong Khmum, Cambodia on Tuesday. Photo: Tbong Khmum Police via AP
Nhel Thearina poses for a photo at the police station after his arrest in Tbong Khmum, Cambodia on Tuesday. Photo: Tbong Khmum Police via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE