Nhel Thearina poses for a photo at the police station after his arrest in Tbong Khmum, Cambodia on Tuesday. Photo: Tbong Khmum Police via AP
Cambodian TikTok user arrested for disparaging Angkor Wat
- Nhel Thearina drew widespread condemnation after saying in online video that famous site ‘does not belong to Cambodians’
- The temples at Angkor, built between the 9th and 15th centuries, are Cambodia’s biggest tourist attraction, as well as a Unesco World Heritage Site
