TikTok owner ByteDance plans to spend billions on Singapore base after US ban

  • The Beijing-based company is looking to spend several billion dollars and add hundreds of jobs over the next three years in the city state, sources say
  • ByteDance already has more than 200 job openings in Singapore, for positions in everything from payments to e-commerce and data privacy

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:01pm, 11 Sep, 2020

The ByteDance logo is seen on the company’s headquarters in Beijing on July 8. Photo: AFP
