The ByteDance logo is seen on the company’s headquarters in Beijing on July 8. Photo: AFP
TikTok owner ByteDance plans to spend billions on Singapore base after US ban
- The Beijing-based company is looking to spend several billion dollars and add hundreds of jobs over the next three years in the city state, sources say
- ByteDance already has more than 200 job openings in Singapore, for positions in everything from payments to e-commerce and data privacy
Topic | Singapore
The ByteDance logo is seen on the company’s headquarters in Beijing on July 8. Photo: AFP