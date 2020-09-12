People travel along the Mekong River by boat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: EPA
US says China has to be made ‘accountable’ for Mekong dams at meeting with region’s foreign ministers
- US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun used the meeting to blame China for the current drought occurring in the downstream Mekong area
- However, a Thai official said the meeting was actually aimed at discussing ways ‘to deepen cooperation under [the] Lower Mekong Initiative’
Topic | United States
People travel along the Mekong River by boat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: EPA