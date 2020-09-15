Live worms, used for ant feed, in a tray outside the Just Ants shop in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Meet the Singaporean entrepreneur whose ant farm business has boomed during pandemic
- Despite the initial obstacles setting up Just Ants, John Ye said sales have picked up since July
- He hopes to collaborate with institutions such as schools, to teach children about ants and their life-cycle
Topic | Singapore
