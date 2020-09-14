Farmers of Dong Tam village during their trial. Photo: ReutersFarmers of Dong Tam village during their trial. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam sentences brothers to death after three policemen killed in Dong Tam land rights clashes

  • Authorities attempted to build a wall in the village of Dong Tam, next to a military airbase, which residents said encroached on their land
  • In January, three officers were burned to death by villagers armed with hand grenades, petrol bombs, knives and bricks

Updated: 8:33pm, 14 Sep, 2020

