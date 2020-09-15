Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said western pharmaceutical companies are focused on profit, in a warning to those seeking advance payment for a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AP
Coronavirus vaccine: Duterte takes swipe at western suppliers, to prioritise China, Russia
- The Philippine president is pinning his hopes on a Covid-19 vaccine to get his country ‘back to normal’, as South Korea plans to secure 30 million doses
- Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said vaccines are not a ‘silver bullet’ and large parts of the world will not have immediate access
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said western pharmaceutical companies are focused on profit, in a warning to those seeking advance payment for a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AP