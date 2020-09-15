Defendants are seen during a trial in Ha Tinh province against those involved in the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated truck in Britain last year. Photo: AFPDefendants are seen during a trial in Ha Tinh province against those involved in the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated truck in Britain last year. Photo: AFP
Vietnam jails four over their role in UK truck deaths of 39 migrants

  • The bodies of 31 Vietnamese men and eight women were found in a refrigerated truck near London in October. Numerous arrests were made
  • Vietnam said the four were found guilty of organising and brokering illegal emigration, and another three were given suspended sentences.

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:24pm, 15 Sep, 2020

