Defendants are seen during a trial in Ha Tinh province against those involved in the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated truck in Britain last year. Photo: AFP
Vietnam jails four over their role in UK truck deaths of 39 migrants
- The bodies of 31 Vietnamese men and eight women were found in a refrigerated truck near London in October. Numerous arrests were made
- Vietnam said the four were found guilty of organising and brokering illegal emigration, and another three were given suspended sentences.
Topic | Vietnam
Defendants are seen during a trial in Ha Tinh province against those involved in the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated truck in Britain last year. Photo: AFP